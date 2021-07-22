What to know about PHA, a biodegradable plastic

More
South Korean conglomerate CJ Cheiljedang is jumping into the global market to begin mass production of PHA biodegradable plastic.
1:44 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to know about PHA, a biodegradable plastic
And trying to make this new plastic. Bags could be. Biodegradable. And this is where all of them. There you're beating 2000 shoot me. Our current accounts it. Even throw this away into the ocean. Existing software diet. Hundred days I'm. That it. Completely Saunders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"South Korean conglomerate CJ Cheiljedang is jumping into the global market to begin mass production of PHA biodegradable plastic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78998271","title":"What to know about PHA, a biodegradable plastic","url":"/International/video/pha-biodegradable-plastic-78998271"}