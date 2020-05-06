Pilots fly high in Britain's empty skies

Londoners are now likely to see a vintage biplane or two as a group of flying enthusiasts make the most of the empty airspace over the capital.
1:01 | 06/05/20

Pilots fly high in Britain's empty skies
