Pizza driver braves typhoon on bike

More
This dedicated pizza delivery driver refused to give up as Typhoon Jebi slammed into Japan as the strongest storm to strike the island nation in 25 years.
0:30 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pizza driver braves typhoon on bike
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57637014,"title":"Pizza driver braves typhoon on bike","duration":"0:30","description":"This dedicated pizza delivery driver refused to give up as Typhoon Jebi slammed into Japan as the strongest storm to strike the island nation in 25 years.","url":"/International/video/pizza-driver-braves-typhoon-bike-57637014","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.