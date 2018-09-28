Plane crashes into ocean off Micronesia

More
No serious injuries were reported when an Air Niugini Boeing 737 crashed into the ocean off the coast of Micronesia.
0:36 | 09/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane crashes into ocean off Micronesia
Enough Filipino didn't know. In a filipina. Fee. In Lima and I think clean them up but then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58143863,"title":"Plane crashes into ocean off Micronesia","duration":"0:36","description":"No serious injuries were reported when an Air Niugini Boeing 737 crashed into the ocean off the coast of Micronesia. ","url":"/International/video/plane-crashes-ocean-off-micronesia-58143863","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.