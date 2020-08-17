-
Now Playing: Dozens of dolphins jump alongside boat in Ireland
-
Now Playing: Jumping dolphin puts on a show for father and son
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of thousands protest in Belarus
-
Now Playing: Baby humpback whale rescued from shark net
-
Now Playing: Germany launching investigation into Amazon's relationship with 3rd party sellers
-
Now Playing: Husband saves wife from shark attack
-
Now Playing: Large protests continue in Belarus after disputed reelection of Alexander Lukashenko
-
Now Playing: Man repeatedly punches shark to save his wife
-
Now Playing: Restaurant installs social-distancing domes for diners
-
Now Playing: Teenager facing attempted murder charge after alleged crime spree in Utah
-
Now Playing: Large crowds of protesters taking to the streets in Belarus for 6th day in a row
-
Now Playing: Father and daughter rescue turtle trapped in fishing net
-
Now Playing: Factory workers join protests against Belarus president
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle interviews CEO of The 19th as Kamala Harris joins the event
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Israel-UAE deal ‘lowers the barriers’: Former ambassador
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: US task force to investigate possible UFOs
-
Now Playing: Baby elephants explore Mexican zoo