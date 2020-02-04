Police patrol the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador

More
Authorities have been urging residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:43 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police patrol the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Authorities have been urging residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69938646","title":"Police patrol the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador","url":"/International/video/police-patrol-streets-guayaquil-ecuador-69938646"}