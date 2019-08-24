Police and protesters clash in Hong Kong

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, blocking traffic on a main thoroughfare with their bodies.
0:18 | 08/24/19

Transcript for Police and protesters clash in Hong Kong
In the meantime we get a Hong Kong and police and pro democracy protesters are facing off this morning hundreds of riot officers. Charges that crowds of thousands and barricaded the main highway in a police station. The protesters worry that their freedoms will erode as China's Communist Party rule central government flexes its power Hong Kong.

