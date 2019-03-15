Pompeo denies derailing North Korea nuclear talks

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the claims from North Korea that he and National Security Adviser John Bolton derailed talks between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.
1:11 | 03/15/19

Pompeo denies derailing North Korea nuclear talks

