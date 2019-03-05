Transcript for Across the Pond: Hundreds detained in Venezuela protests

This amen corner is now gonna head across the pond to ABC news London bureau we're doing McFarland. It's keeping an eye on the biggest international news good morning Julius let's start in Venice where where more than. 200 people been detained in protest against president Nicholas the bureau. Hey guys USA today Inman is where that pivot discounting the cost of the last several days of violence just a sum up how he got hit. One by day here is a self declared interim president of Venezuela the opposition lead that he has when he tried to give a renewed push this week. To try and get people on the streets protest against the government trying to add to pressure against the regime. Now we are getting numbers from my team on the ground that in punt on his team were waiting for ABC's today and equating. And if you. I say that for at least twelve people have died two in the capital Caracas. Into an another sits in Venezuela more than 200 people have been injured in clashes with police and security forces. And as you say more than 200 people have been detained this week. And Julie India has evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from its eastern coast because of a major cyclone. Officials say could be the worst storm they've seen in twenty years. Yeah extraordinary more than a million people have been evacuated on India's east in case powerful cyclones is heading to the eastern state of all this. That that had tourist towns on the case facing winds of more than a hundred miles and now. But the state and federal. Forces off swinging into action our naval warships and helicopters you've been moved into the area there are on standby to help with. Medical aid but there have been pretty strong images that we're seeing out of Easton and down of trees being below their neighbor and roofs of buildings just being destroyed. Really powerful storm that on an awful lot of people in its pot so have father and no casualties yet say. Have the latest storm causes in the people remain safe spot as I say beyond me is on standby to try and and do what it can but I don't just running down hunting. Definitely I'm Julie before you go so we hear you have a new home. Mr. Graham obsession undergo a lot of double taps a Japanese he emption though rob it. Guy is. This is so rare POI assignment this morning and it's overrated Q back story now. The pilot served a conscience up a he received a very cute present from the Canadian prime minister. Justin to death. And like any other and determine is does he kinda seal the deal with this renovated cute paste on his N'sync around it was a cop to wouldn't be buck. From Quebec. And there is a bit like the music consistent kid and he's now this is -- his wife is testing it out and it isn't just that this is suit soon. But there's a gritty gritty street backed stories this because a medical Quebec wouldn't comment he made Scott. He have no idea what it was full when the prime minister's office. Cold the mob and cost for a cause bank and then he was just delighted to see how clean addition though they would nailing it since doors I just think this is such key. Q way to and the weak ha. Mean yet beaver door knock are that is definitely a way to have good relations between countries. I would also and like old and I've just been looking at obvious and the drama and it's just the sweetest thing election has pictures of his lunch unlike his name went. Primus that would present my call and an assistant it's one of them fifth purist like well made an instant it in to grab a chasm and is being good this and I dizziness. Also provide like. Happy meals and hamburgers. But hit a little that it isn't Daryn if all doubt if that's an apple. Brightly that I could only do that here in the US yet area we are they huge area had a great I was very young guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.