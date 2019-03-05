-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Venezuela's political crisis boils over
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Search for suspect in North Korean embassy raid
-
Now Playing: Parents seek help for 9-year-old North Korean defector being held by Chinese
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: May 3, 2019
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, May 3, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hundreds detained in Venezuela protests
-
Now Playing: Student in admissions scandal offers college advice in video
-
Now Playing: Anticipation builds for latest royal baby
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship quarantined for measles on the move
-
Now Playing: White House weighs in as Venezuela crisis grows
-
Now Playing: Climbing couple tackle obstacles while being apart
-
Now Playing: Connecticut man claims self-defense in Caribbean resort worker killing
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship quarantined over measles case
-
Now Playing: US officials continue to weigh options in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: The town of Windsor gears up for the arrival of the royal baby
-
Now Playing: Congressional chickens, May Day, eyes on the ball: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Cat struts down runway alongside models at fashion show
-
Now Playing: Onlookers awed by spectacular tornado as it twists through countryside
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, May 2, 2019