Transcript for Across the Pond: Istanbul elects opposition candidate in blow to Erdogan

Let's go across the pond now to Lama hut's sign in the London bureau who's watching that shocking election victory for Turkey's opposition party in Istanbul Lama good morning. Yak good morning to you guys love ECB it would use Edison let's start exactly with what you said tacky because that all huge headlines coming out. Of its tumble overnight weather routing policy the AK party's course a party. Of president rat tat tat are to gotten. Has now lost control of as stumble which is a big deal even know they will mayoral elections because even the president's himself said that. If you win as stumble you win the rest. Of the country see when the rest of Turkey so the president has been dealt a stinging blow leading some analysts. To believe that did this could potentially be the beginning of the end for the president's had just our recap of how we got to this point. In March they did to have mayoral elections. And the yen leader of the opposition party won by and narrow margin AK party were not happy about it they hit back. Demanded another contest and other Ryvon which of course they how to. Yesterday and the results came out that the opposition these at this time one not any did you win rob he won by eight and even not to margin. Thing he did in March the president this time not contesting at. But actually congratulating. The opposition's. And this it what this means is this ends a 25 is a rule and as symbols and it's a pretty big deal. And why are moving on to the mast per Tass and the Czech Republic. Hundreds of thousands have been demonstrating in Prague calling for the prime minister there to resign if the biggest protest. Since the velvet revolution that brought on the Communist regime back in 1989. Tulsa this is all about. A yes so some stunning images coming out of but the Czech Republic coming out of Prague where as you say hundreds. A thousands of protested is cuts coming out in full force taking. To the streets demanding the country's prime minister resign prime minister is facing. Criminal investigations of alleged. Four to using some just over two million dollars in subsidies which of course a prime minister. Disagrees with key it will not and dismisses all of this anti Arab refuses to resign but of course a protest has been ongoing any whack. They even organized another demonstration which is due to take place in the event but to mock the velvet revolution which you just mentioned. Act and some organizes believe that's 250000. People came out which would make it the biggest. Protests. Since the fall of communism in 1989. So watch this space in this is definitely a story to keep an island. Happily keep around that when it Lama before you go briefly here so apparently we've found that that a woman on a flight in the deep sleeper and an airline hats in the each claiming to do what's up with that. Yeah I mean not one way of putting it this is the kind of story that really does leave you shocks and sort of like scratching your head how could this take place. So get this yes the woman was flying on at counters and she was traveling from come back to Toronto. She is false asleep wakes up still buckled in house C east. Act in total darkness the Ashcroft has been Koch's. And she had she'd been forgotten about and I and a high you would describe this but yacht obesity grants often see had no one will crop. Has cell phone wasn't walking she didn't have enough bad she says she couldn't get any help she managed to get to the cockpit managed to find a flashlight. Act and also manage to get the attention of a baggage handler. Who rescued her and you know you as you can imagine described her as an in a state of shock. Now at town as it did say that this disk. Confront this story and said that their investigation investigating it but again and this is something that just reason DT baffled that you know something like this would happen because. We hold some balk planes and you see people rushing on you know maintenance. People who team the planes how you think about how all how could they have not seen highs just remarkable. And adds that may point out earlier how could the flight attendants not wait corrupt with that whole put your seat back up her seat spend you know. Hey I yeah very balding and Obama gonna happen. Yeah I'm this activity this reminder of a scene from the legally years. For all of I don't know the delay is saying that movie. Go Google it the lingle ears. If there is that if that that you're here of course. Are you guys my eye. I think you know that movie from the ninety's I don't I don't you know I'm laughing because I can just imagine because this really is something out of a millionaire with a slippery he's making up the F that's he's leaving king book in fact uh oh there you guys in any of his hands on Netherlands. Yeah I don't know if there's enough hot continental I don't let arguing it would not running thank you thank you you've been reading Stephen King novel since you like three. Yes pretty much that's why I'm so. My feeble. Figures.

