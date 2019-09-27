Transcript for Across the Pond: Prince Harry walks in Diana’s footsteps in Angola minefield

Now did the royal couple on their road trip through Africa Prince Harry visited Botswana yesterday a country that he holds. Various dear and special to him because of the meaning as he follows his mother's footsteps this morning Angola and he's manually is there. Prince Harry solo in Botswana a place with great meaning for him. And marched 78 Israel when we're not certain. It was a nice place to get away behold. Our I feel deeply connected to this place on property. A touching tribute to my son to his mother. As princess Diana's legacy echoes throughout the royals two hour. Her presence felt here in Africa at the family of three has now split up. To cover twice the ground with Harry in Botswana focusing on those charities he holds close to his heart. I think if anyone does not able to influence person's emotional desirable customers as well. They are with his charities and demolish an organization he started to help young people affected by HIV needs and issue his mother championed as well. Their connection perhaps felt most profoundly at the principal stopped angle. Princess Diana's trip Peter just months before her death in 1997. Became of lasting legacy. Protected by body armor face covered next to signs that read danger sitting beside a young MPT who lost her leg. These iconic photos redefined how we thought about land mines sand. Horrified by the scale. Of destruction. But analysts have Kansan. In debt inciting situation. They in his groundbreaking support turning what was a controversial issue. Two humanitarian causes Diana never got to see her legacy fulfilled. She died just months before the Ottawa mine treaty was signed by more than 120. Countries. Being here walking where Diana walked you can see the impact that her work has made no princess Diana's youngest son he's your ring on her legacy. And now Prince Harry is in Angola walking down that same street his mother once walks continuing her legacy. Solso across the pond the llamas on in the London bureau for the latest. Lama Good Friday morning those are really iconic images of Princess Diana an incredible that Prince Harry is now back there. Yeah I'm good morning to you guys absolutely I mean I think one could argue that this is perhaps. One of the most poignant and symbolic moments of the Sussex this tour of South Africa because here you have Prince Harry. Nick charity war king in his mother princess Diana's footsteps. We've creating those iconic moments wept Princess Diana. Famous you walk through that field that was indecent. We've mines as I said in 1997. Prince Harry is doing not he is that to see the legacy. Of how wac and to find out about the commitment and also the relationship that she had with the community that. And trying to eliminate. Mines. At and how that's affected the community that he's Olson that's a bill to all not legacy and just give you some perspective you know I'm good which is where he is. Is one of the most mined countries in the world because of the civil war from 1975. Until 2002. And get this the do you mining charity Pena who says that it's difficult to actually pinpoint. And come up with a number the number of mines that are littered. Across the country but it does say this since 1994. The trust has the charity has actually. 100000. Lines and I gives you an idea of just how grave the situation is. Now one can't underestimate. The importance. A princess Diana's watch all the what they she did back then in 1997 because three months often had death. A 122. Countries signed all to a tree tea which essentially. Stults. The production and use of landmines Prince Harry is that to continue that important lock. Very important work and moving on Indonesia where officials are saying at least 23 people have been killed by a magnitude six point five earthquake. And up 151000 people are mouthing house in shelters what we know about the damage. Yeah his what we know so far about dot so we know that's a and earthquake measuring six point five. Hits one of the Nass populated provinces. East of the country day in the city and Ambon. Kidding as he said at least 23 people. Damaging a building of many buildings and a bridge. Some 2000 people scrambled for safety seeking. Refuge and some the shelf says. The with sash top across the city now. The head of Indonesia's earthquake consume on a C nominees sent to set this. A quake did not top the potential to cool is missing nominee but as you can imagine. Many people in the coastal areas panicked. And wanted to add to seek a shelter and before higher ground and not understandable given the recent activity in the country was any loss did. That it was hit by a seven point five quake. It hit the island of Sulawesi killing at least 4000 people since understandable that people panic thing. All right lawman less really and with some my good news on this Friday for people who don't like to sit your crying babies on flights. And you know I can't I don't know what to make of the story as a mom myself. Now it's good. I don't think wow yeah. Dead in England and I'm with you even after you tell us about it Lama I'll tell you why it is wearing on everyone I've. Find it discriminate tree both fine and I will wait to hit what you think about this. So it took time and Lyons has come up with this news feed show this new tool that enables you once you log on to to book your ticket. You can actually find out where at a child on to two years of age. Is sitting so if you are inclined not Wayne you want to avoid it you can. And bought it's not a 100%. Reliable because if you book a ticket truth that party for example. Or and as a loss minute change the Ashcroft while that doesn't necessarily reflect the changes to the seats. But there are being mixed feelings as you can imagine about this. New feet shock some people are saying how on a second beat bit more tolerance and invest in noise counseling had phones. Those all very happy about that's I think I know one of them Kenneth. And the because you know they don't want to necessarily be sitting next a screaming baby not all babies do scream. That's Lama so here's I think it's great for every wind up. On that plane. So a case of the people who don't have kids in you know obviously don't want to be near the screaming kids they can be a one little area. And that all the parents in the families of all their kids have a good time get beyond like another little area are little about it of the blame. Right I I don't know about I you don't want to parents after some you know only you know what you'll once the baby rights. Rank and so I should definitely were tolerant of the parent who won't stop their toddler from kicking the back of my Jarrett got it got it now for the chair and I pay for OK I gotta Obama I love you. How it more fun admit there you I go loading particularly unwelcome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.