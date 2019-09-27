-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Parliament reconvenes after suspension ruled unlawful
-
Now Playing: Free solo climber sets record for scaling 550m mountain face
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry follows in mother’s footsteps by raising awareness about demining
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Prince Harry walks in Diana’s footsteps in Angola minefield
-
Now Playing: Kid meets Kate Middleton, becomes royally overwhelmed
-
Now Playing: Poisonous stargazer fish camouflages itself in sand
-
Now Playing: Trawler engulfed in flames capsizes in Norway
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at French chemical plant
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 interview with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
-
Now Playing: Impeachment inquiry, Meghan Markle, Parliament returns: World in Photos: Sept. 25
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson returns to UK after Supreme Court ruling
-
Now Playing: Chef sues Michelin reportedly over souffle review
-
Now Playing: Baby Archie makes official debut on royal road trip in Africa
-
Now Playing: Pelosi announces Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Transcripts from Trump phone call to be released
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Heritage Day
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi says House will go forward with Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard busts submarine carrying 12,000 pounds of cocaine
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament ruled illegal