Transcript for Across the Pond: Sudan's ruling military council says they've stopped a military coup

Amsterdam where the nation's ruling military council says it's foiled an attempted military crew just as the council and a pro democracy coalition are expected to sign a transition deal. So let's go across the find out just him and Eddie in the London bureau for more on this good morning Joseph. Hey good morning Tenet the this happened overnight the the government went on tight state TV to announce that this is another coup attempt a third since April. When long term president. Omar Bashir was ousted from power fact triggered all kinds of street protests and lots of violence there in Khartoum. And across the country to having problems clearly settling down we haven't seen any protests yeah hopefully we won't. There are some some people that are quite skeptical about this about this announcement that there was an of the coup attempt some people say it's not happening the thing it's another boy by the government. To kind of work out some sort of deal to get the government to settle down any place and empower like military wants. Who just got to wait to see how a lot huffing sort of pan out there but right now things seem to be quiet and calm in incidence. So here back on this site we can celebrating the champions of the women's World Cup all week but I know you're paying attention to a different World Cup. Totally off topic guys are gonna move off sedan off coup attempt we're gonna talk about something that I know absolutely nothing about which is cricket even though I've lived here for nearly twenty years. And I've tried to follow the so yes. The cricket World Cup is here on Sunday England a country that invented this sport. Back in the eighteenth century has never won a World Cup they've been in the in the finals three times. They are playing New Zealand on Sunday everyone here is is hoping that they they take the cup this time around. What do we can say but it's it's an incredibly I don't know if you guys at its citizens to watch any of those. To me it's very very complicated and is an odd. Hopefully yeah they have I've seen some cricket matches here in the US and it is a little complicated I think you now I'm very culture I I was get us out types of data but I found it very interesting. I'm also interest think Joseph is so there's that we got a football player over here aren't going to privatize. I mean this video when when it was sent me this morning I had not seen it I mean it is it's incredible I mean I added I I cannot. We so what's this so it this is the Redskins cornerback. Josh Norman it showing people in Pamplona. How did to not run with the bulls but jump over them I mean not just once not twice three times it's amazing to watch the reaction in the crowd I mean he had this is as the coolest thing that scene all morning. A very cool glad he's okay wondering house coaches feel about it but I mean it. Six one in the boat under looked a bit sluggish I thought amenable I mean other I mean not this is not for me to say because I certainly would have been knockdown and about two seconds. And would have the courage to do it but it is pretty cool thing and a lot of people Jeff think you've and is this morning have America this weekend thanks air guys he DeVon as we can thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.