Transcript for Across the Pond: Thieves rob Paris restaurant of vintage wine

Well let's go across the pond out of a rover in the London bureau who's been keeping an eye on the biggest international news good morning Bruno. Good morning good morning how are you I have Gil well I'll meet the lovely sunny day here. It's glad to have you back on its morning America it's it's it's great to be here great to be hit. I'm kicking off the report today about a wind heist. You know many L one high say these web burglars with a tasteful they've vintage wines. At the eight these cell all of a French and to stop me should wrap. Restaurant in France was broken into. And the thieves stole 600000. Dollars worth old vintage wines and they clearly know what they're about but this apparently is not news vessels on the that in fact. Has begun office I'm years and many restaurants I have expensive wines and that's not a have had to step up security to stop this happening apparently the senate was undergoing restoration and this was fooled. To have compromise security and word got out. And the fees were off to the liquid loot ha I love that. What what should ever wind. For now. Not read a Miami. Like the red Hawaii at a I love read our Michael Weiner actually rather too much on that I'm glad you did not take part in that heists are onto us citizens well who knows maybe it was me maybe sell he had right here come get him in London Scotland Yard sports club and on the record. I'm so we've been following the riders are the tennis world turning had the mobile tenth I'm you were there the course yesterday what do you tell us about Coco go off. With she's wonderful wasn't in the gym at what an amazing match. What amazing stillness presidents extraordinary. Young lady and she's I think goodness that the tennis lot of life you pay again today. Against the Slovakian champion and or even pretend to finance and name she found quite a good chance actually she's really wonderful but I think I'm really what I love. Lies bottom of sushi has innate qualities is a tennis player myself but I think our parents are has secret map weapon I met them yesterday. And that just lovely Corey and candy very down to work very focused but very normal I'm I think that's one of the strengths is that she. Curry says she doesn't have a go it doesn't get stressed about what she's dated you can see that. The way she plays that she's a phenomenal kind of it's great to watch I think you'll get through to this to the third round. The soft and in and went numb that's that's crossed fingers and hope for lack I would like feels otherwise yeah sorry it's up to cut across hundreds of Somalis arena has got throughs that she plays. Again tomorrow advice I think Serena Williams. And I'm Andy Murray you'll be playing mixed doubles together which is that that quite good mates those red and painful thing that as well I don't know you'll look Bozo mumbled and we cannot wait to see that action on the court and so Bruno we're all done with you for today we really. Oh wait way ordering a live now. They know little game between the US and England. Doubt soccer football everyone at college but apparently the US right ahead of the for the to lobby really. While beat some optional meaningless or a marginal. Not to know why wouldn't put it I wouldn't friendly light not enough to have no effect I think it was a great day what an amazing ad vote women's soccer what an exciting game how brilliantly played both sides put the homes sold into it how breaking Brosseau cools. Marginal. That you BA all that's that I say and then again Peralta bay chaos the game a full willfully it. I thought the T thing was very funny elf to score the goal I think we have one here didn't see that as an insult that the that was very funny. I think America was the bet it's even deserve to win and down good luck to them. In the World Cup but there is actually what Papa. World Cup and it's a prop a sport it's the cricket World Cup is going on and into the Stellent and they played humiliated today. I'm showing you really going to be watching that wanted to know I was so excited for you got that you have that after our big win over you thank you burn out. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.