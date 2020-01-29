Transcript for Across the Pond: Trump unveils Middle East peace plan

Welcome back asking impeachment trial was under way in the senate president tough on belt has long awaited plan to bring peace in the Middle East. Alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. That he accepted the US proposal and that we're Carlos of the Palestinian decision Israel planned to carry out the plans proposed division of land in the dispute at West Bank. A Palestinian president is a rejecting the proposal that's nonsense let's go across the pot to do it McFarland in the London bureau for the. Morning guys that's right good deal all of this century as it was described was unveiled. In the White House yesterday it was the prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu here. And president strong he says he has found a way for the Israelis and the Palestinians. To make peace out lost. But a lot old abzug isn't critics say that the plan gives pretty much everything that mr. Netanyahu once but concedes. Very little to the Palestinians. Now under the plot what do you know about what Intel's safe spot while Jerusalem will remain. Israel's un divided capital according to the climb there is an opportunity for Palestinians to achieve a state all of that iron. But few. The prime doubles the amount of Palestinian terror tree and provides the capital. In East Jerusalem but the PLA says that the Palestinians would any be able to control about 15% of what they say is historic. Palestine is all say. Not a lot of clarity on whacked in East Jerusalem the Palestinians would have access to and that have been rim is that a neighborhood called Abu decent might be. The administrative capped till. Of a future Palestinian state. But not late leads to another question because I BD's just give you guys a little bit of background infect. It is a neighborhood that is a couple kilometers away from the sons of Jerusalem. But in practical terms it takes more or less and out to get to because of the Israeli security war. Now dot the presence about war that snakes around the west bank and of course in parts of Jerusalem there was there was very little mention about what's gonna happen to that widening anyone is on deck. And illusions about war was gonna come down any time soon. I'm not least a bigger question witches. What that it is a contiguous. Palestinian territories set out in the planet has a very clumsily to board does. Because under the plan it formalizes a lot all of the Israeli settlements now remember there are 400000. Israelis. Israelis living in the occupied west spying under this plan. This settlements would become a pot and on Israeli Sullivan sovereignty so dot begs. The huge number of logistical questions for any kind of viable. Palestinian state now there was also suggested a tunnel leading from Gaza to the West Bank. Look and some some other fed the arrow is just south of the Gaza Strip would be incorporated into future Palestinian state. As well. Presenter and also he dangled. The proposal of fifty billion dollars as of international investment may still bit which would come from Arab states. Four Palestinians he said that it would double the Palestinian economy it would lift. Many Palestinians out of poverty and it would be paid to wait for bright future for the Palestinians should they agree. To this plan now this pond has been widely patent. By the Palestinians the president. Putt of president Pozen authority Mahmoud Abbas he said Jerusalem is not for sale. Widespread protests in the Gaza Strip. And there was heavy IDF presence in the West Bank yes they as the climate. Was announced now in the international reaction has been quite mixed. The pond received some portions floods of optimism. From American and Israeli allies named to lead the UK. Jordan has warns. A buyouts the annexation of settlements however this Saudi arabians and the UAE invade base a commended. Veterans administration for putting forward serious proposals on that Palestinians to consider them. How big do you weigh and has said that it remains commits to a two state solution on various pre 1967. Borders. Before the 967 war when Israel seized the West Bank. And Gaza now an important thing to remember guises this plan was announced just how is. Often Netanyahu. Relinquished his application for immunity from charges and then he became formally indicted. All and corruption charges. Now another thing to -- into the mix as well. Is that Israel is getting to the polls for a general election again for the sad time in less than a miss sir. The prime minister Netanyahu may have punch they unveiled this pond along some prison term but he may not be around very much longer. It's not clear when not trying to get some is going to stock it's unlikely proceedings will stop before the much second. Election but of course Harmon said Benjamin Netanyahu's main contender Benny Ganz he was also meeting with president chump he gave his approval. To the plan and just the loss in two mention guys is that on Sunday. Israeli Cabinet a can of fate. On the formal annexation old days Israeli settlements in the West Bank Murray be really complicated. The current events act amendments that may cost some doubt on whether this time. Is going to come to fruition guys.

