Transcript for Across the Pond: Trump warns Iran after oil tankers damaged

Also across the pond out to Julia McFarlane in the London bureau was then a filing the alleged attack on as many as four ships in the Persian gulf. Good president trump is now warning Iran that there will be consequences. If they act. Money today mourning Kenneth yeah this is obviously are really concerning story but. It's hard to tell exactly what is getting own hands so what we do know is got. Full oil tank has in the gulf. The Arabian gulf with a passion cup depending on which side he said on not a pair it to you all have allegedly. Being damaged in some sort of suspicious. Incidents I would there was video sharing Saudi television Didier needs to be pointed out. Reportedly showing one of the tigers having a large gash and that. They say possibly from projectiles or some kind of explosion. Two of the ships. With Saudi add to ship two another nationality one of them actually was a Norwegian ship and initially when these reports. Fest came out there was a lot of confusion and a lot of uncertainty as to whether the sound allegations. Were accurate but then the Norwegians can muffins and yes I'll Alex ship appears to sustain some kind of and Karen some kind of sabotage as to why being used. So now it. There is now an investigation underway. As he said prison term has issued a warning to Iran in case it is behind the attack but he seems a bit hesitant to place the blame. On Iran just yet there as I said there is an investigation under way. And in Sweden obvious reopen at rape case we understand Julie against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Now he may face another extradition. Exactly. I thought Asia's problems are mounting a study is based thereby associated jump mosquitoes yesterday. The held a press conference announcing that they were reopening. And I rape case. Allegations made against him a few years ago which both cases dropped because they thought they would be unable. To take any that while she was holed up. In the Ecuadorean embassy in London now he is and homage prison. Subbing a fifty week Huskies may sentenced for jumping bell charges. Back into any twelve. They've now announced that they. Coming from the lawyer that reopening that Laura of the alleged victim they're reopening the case. And that the European arrest warrant may now be issues. Right you'll keep an eye on that one thank you so much for joining us this morning. Thanks guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.