Transcript for Across the Pond: Venezuela's political crisis boils over

Hot hot spot now Dylan and here were delivered parlay into QB in a close eye on the situation in Venezuela and Juliet good morning we have seen. Some violent clashes taking place in Caracas what is the latest there. Morning guys know yes today on May Day international Labor Day one going to a B. In trade at interim president all opposition leader depending on where you stand out he was calling for widespread demonstrations to help oust. The embattled president a new class Madera from pop. That one violent scenes between his support is between police. At least one woman was killed and 46. What is have been injured in the violence yesterday. And last night he. Has colds for pushing to keep the momentum getting seeing one's a series of escalating strikes he wants people. To walkout from now from that jobs to add to pressure on the Madera government and he once that's escalate to add to the pressure on him. And a new report out Julia saying China is using an apt to collect personal information on its citizens so essentially turning one region. There are surveillance state so what kind of information is being collected here. Guy this is a many disturbing stories say this is happening in China's Xinjiang province whack you might already know about is already under some pressure of how it's choosing. It's ethnic Muslim population that reports of widespread count swept people who live an inhumane conditions according to write scripts. I've been distancing apparently Human Rights Watch have found that the Chinese state is gathering surveillance all one. The people living that it keeps an eye on its bank on People's Bank accounts than blood types. They have a checklist of suspicious activity which could included. Things like enthusiastically can collecting money from mosques. Large amounts of Internet news and interest in usage at hand. Not using your front door your back door to exit or and to your house and these also a dozen occasions that can leads a police during unscheduled visits. On these people and just investigation is really bizarre in a wily and it sounds absolutely. Very bizarre and Julia without some pictures of princess Charlotte celebrate while because it is Herbert. Yeah I'd say this though I hasn't been a loving but it says out of prince shot. If she's boy is O today and in a public appearances have warned more Pope passed out in coming out she's been the cheeky self and that kinda comes in the playfulness of these pictures taken by Hamas. Duchess Kate's. And of course a question everyone's minds today is if Megan's baby is born today. Its annual she will shat a bus day what that cousins say it is MLB picks avenue staple Rolston along. The great baby watch. As a unit had needs and how that I get those extra have to tie us over because we just get now wait. Until this baby is born aren't about and I am content you're gonna make you we appreciate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.