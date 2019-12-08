K-pop locomotive BTS announces break

More
All seven members of the all-Korean boy band are going on vacation for the first time since their debut in 2013. Representatives of the band did not specify how long of a break they'd be taking.
0:46 | 08/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for K-pop locomotive BTS announces break
Hey how are the TSB yeah. The army lets them out because that's you know did you have made a big announcing an old deep they're taking a break. It's a group announcing Sunday that for the last time. They are ready for a quote. A professional and extended period of rest and relaxation in the K pop group came together back at 2013. Cents then. They re lease six full length albums nobody works. Harder and an official statement the group asked the army. That beat the F army to give the guy that chance to relax during the breaks that they might enjoy. Ordinary lives of young people in their twenty albeit briefly you know what a video are very fully it is their right army IRA. We're coming back strong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"All seven members of the all-Korean boy band are going on vacation for the first time since their debut in 2013. Representatives of the band did not specify how long of a break they'd be taking.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64921462","title":"K-pop locomotive BTS announces break","url":"/International/video/pop-locomotive-bts-announces-break-64921462"}