Pope Francis visits Iraq

ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports from Iraq on the pope’s historic visit, with high levels of security as he gives a message of peace to all Iraqis.
6:16 | 03/06/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope Francis visits Iraq

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

