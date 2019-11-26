Powerful 6.4-magnitude quake shakes Albania

At least six people are confirmed dead and hundreds more are injured.
0:21 | 11/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful 6.4-magnitude quake shakes Albania
We're following breaking news overseas hundreds of people have been injured in a powerful earthquake in southeastern Europe. A magnitude six point four quake shook Albania this morning. At least six people are confirmed dead the army is rescuing people from collapsed buildings there. An earthquake in the scene area back in September damaged hundreds of buildings.

