President of Bolivia resigns amid allegations of election fraud

The next two officials in the line of succession have also resigned.
0:11 | 11/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for President of Bolivia resigns amid allegations of election fraud
Political crisis in South America the president of Bolivia has resigned amid protests over allegations of election fraud. The next two officials and line of succession also resigned.

