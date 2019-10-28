Transcript for President Trump announces ISIS leader died in raid

Huge announcement from president trump on one Sunday the death. Of the world's most wanted terrorists the leader of ice this I want to bring in Louis Martinez at the Pentagon. And we had EN panel who's on the ground in Northern Iraq. And Lou I wanna start with you I just want you to remind us a pal. All of this went down in what do we know now. As regularly as a very risky operation that was launched the late on Saturday night from Northern Iraq the Kurdish held area of Northern Iraq. Eight helicopters carrying about a hundred members of delta force that's the army's elite special operations unit. They flew cross country allow all over the country of Syria from one end to the other to get to it live provost and that's where they landed. Just close to the compound where Al Baghdad he was located. The helicopters came down and then that it delta force members stormed the compound but they didn't go through the front door because they're concerned that it might be booby trap so they went around it. And he placed explosives and then they went inside that's where there is continued firefight that took place. We know that Q a Baghdad he's wines who were wearing suicide vests they were killed in the firefight. They did not detonate the explosives and then there is continue shoot out and then. With the US knew that they were escape tunnels and his compound they knew that there are these tunnels where at least one of them had an escape area to get out of the compound. But Baghdad he went into one of those that did not have an exit and so he was cornered. He brought along with them three children who were in the hat in the compound at the time in the raid. And he was now wearing a suicide vests he did not want to be captured by on the US delta force. I'm and so when he was cornered the US team had a dog that they typically bring on operations like this and at that point he exploded to the suicide vest. I killing himself and then collapsing the tunnel. And then. The US team had DNA with them and after about a fifteen minutes or so they conducted in any way an immediate that immediate DNA test. Prove conclusively that that was bag daddy. And what happened next. The US team spent about two hours on the ground collecting information intelligence. Offering me a computers are some guys on two news that that could prove useful for gathering information about future operations about ices. I'm after that that helicopters then took off again bound for in the east northern Iraq and that's when they landed after. An. UN because I want you to talk about why this is such a big deal and what it means for ice is because. They were they weren't they haven't been a centralized organization for quite some time now. Gathering a strike came mailer he said he is self in the introduction is the world's most wanted terrorists is 25 million. Dole a bounty on his head he led this group who's responsible particular swath. I'm territory from here in Iraq over into certain about the size of Great Britain. Thousands and thousands of people were killed still thousands of people amid saying. Women use CD women taken this sect say they've rapes they pillage they took over probity. And the responsible for some of the most heinous crimes certainly ever recorded in broad cast we sold that would Weston holsters so yes of course is masses Obey many people. Who be glad that he is dead that we just where to. The Kurdish prime minister and he's so well one less terrace is a good thing. However a screech of brakes it doesn't mean that crisis is any weaker today than it probably walls yesterday it Michaels and some do some right incidents of organized nation. Who will replace him will have been internal. Power struggle. Always think we'll have an and that. Prices is no longer just geographically contained says that area ice has become so much more not because of the way that they use social media eyes is become an idea as an ideology. We've seen ices inspired attack you saw that in samba and dean source and so Lang it was seen here in Iraq Afghanistan. Elsewhere these are people who came here to train necessarily they've seen the problem going from a gander on line. And that doesn't go away they've got these franchises. In Africa in Asia in your up elsewhere that. That will continue to be a threat and here on the ground is one final point. The cut its prime minister made this point this in spring this year. There has been a 300%. Increase in crisis attacks ices down it definitely isn't. Yes so in before I leave you highway to talk about the impact of the president. Withdrawing the US troops and how that affected. The raid that took place yesterday. Yeah I'm that was the question again that I put to the prime minister big big concern at the time I was saying that this is necessarily. Parts of the president's calculation but we were inside Syria. Ask the American troops who withdrew Loring Turkish forces doesn't invade is that you then have. Slightly on government's basic job insecurity. You have a vacuum. And places like a vacuum in other countries it's the same thing in Afghanistan or new Jarron Africa. As I'm governed spaces there's corruption there's no real government oversight. I say thrives in the Akron detergent cones and it occurred is that there will be able to regroup and launch more attacks they don't controlled territory anymore and sometimes it doesn't matter how high seas began. As a traditional insurgents they must first become again. I Wright and Louis what does this mean it moving forward for the security of the US. Well as Ian just pointed out the security risks ago are potential because. I says he can't continue to inspire long -- attacks here in the United States and elsewhere around the world. Armed but in when he comes to Baghdad eat the question is it was ice is so hierarchical that taking him out actually going to impact. The leadership plans for operations that they may want to do inside Syria and Iraq is they try to regroup and try to regain territory. How what happens with those 111000 ice is prisoners that are being held Tom by the Kurds we know that the pullout affected some of them that at least a hundred. Were able to escape. So the question remains will those 111000 prisoners continue to be held by the Kurds and ultimately that's the security risk to the US because. If they go back out and are able to carry out their operations inside the region they can potentially exported outside as well. Are rightly in my Keenan at the Pentagon in Ian panel right there northern Barack thank you guys for the update.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.