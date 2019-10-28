-
Now Playing: President Trump addresses the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
-
Now Playing: Trump announces ISIS leader dies in US commando raid
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, October 28, 2019
-
Now Playing: Trump announces death of al-Baghdadi
-
Now Playing: South Koreans celebrate Marvel movies with themed run
-
Now Playing: Connecticut man facing manslaughter charges in Anguilla prepares for his next hearing
-
Now Playing: Dog worship day, Tiger Woods and California fires: World in Photos, Oct. 28
-
Now Playing: President Trump announces ISIS leader died in raid
-
Now Playing: European Union agrees to delay Brexit
-
Now Playing: Painting found in woman's kitchen sells for $26.6 million
-
Now Playing: New book from Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker shares palace secrets
-
Now Playing: Window washers rescued from scaffolding amid high winds
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: More violence in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Political impact and terror threats in the wake of Baghdadi's death
-
Now Playing: What the terror chief takedown means for ISIS
-
Now Playing: Rescue operation underway to free man stuck atop smokestack
-
Now Playing: Death of ISIS leader
-
Now Playing: The founder and leader of ISIS has been killed in a US raid