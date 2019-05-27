President Trump presents trophy to sumo champion

More
Pres. Trump presents President's Cup to the champion of Tokyo's top sumo tournament, Asanoyama Hideki, during his state visit to Japan.
0:39 | 05/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump presents trophy to sumo champion
Yeah. OK. New. A okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Pres. Trump presents President's Cup to the champion of Tokyo's top sumo tournament, Asanoyama Hideki, during his state visit to Japan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63299029","title":"President Trump presents trophy to sumo champion","url":"/International/video/president-trump-presents-trophy-sumo-champion-63299029"}