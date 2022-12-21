President Zelenskyy to visit Washington for 1st time since war began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be meeting with President Joe Biden and addressing a joint meeting of Congress. This comes as the U.S. is set to announce more aid for Ukraine’s military.

December 21, 2022

