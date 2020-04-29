Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Prince Harry helps launch mental health app
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:00","description":"Prince Harry is featured in a video for HeadFit, a new way to access around-the-clock help to manage stress.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70404276","title":"Prince Harry helps launch mental health app","url":"/International/video/prince-harry-helps-launch-mental-health-app-70404276"}