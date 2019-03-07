Transcript for Prince Harry honors his mother's legacy in speech at mentoring event

I'm struck by a few things today most of which is Apollo be invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today. Don't realize that someone looks to them. Not hold up Allison. Humans want them to be going. There to retrieve more successful. More. Perhaps than you found charred child as a follow up knowing that my son will always be watching Willard did. The McCain my behavior. One day maybe even following in my footsteps. But it's not just what role as a full well she has been about. It's in the people I see every day they don't realize how inspirational whales to those watching. My mother Princess Diana was a role model to cement. Without realizing the impact she had she was up on so many lawyers. You don't have to be princess or public figure to be a role. In fact it's equally divided rule if you will not because his rights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.