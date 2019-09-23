Prince Harry and Meghan kick off Africa tour with music and dancing

More
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were greeted with music and dancing as they kicked off their 10-day tour of Africa.
2:19 | 09/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan kick off Africa tour with music and dancing
Oh. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were greeted with music and dancing as they kicked off their 10-day tour of Africa.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65802058","title":"Prince Harry and Meghan kick off Africa tour with music and dancing","url":"/International/video/prince-harry-meghan-kick-off-africa-tour-music-65802058"}