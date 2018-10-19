Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach

Of course we can't leave you without an update on royal baby watch Prince Harry and Megan hit the beach today. To actually bring attention to a cause very close them ABC's James Longman has the latest on the royal tour James. Hi glad I just had to take the opportunity to speak to you from a bombed by beats me when my getting of the cells do not look at it apps and they need beautiful. Base probably one of the most iconic beaches in the wild and make you marry me just tale. Meeting with thousands of people they come down they did their usual thing of holding it shaking people's hands and taking cuddly toys but the main thrust of this event. Was mental health as a mental health and stiff but takes place tea every Friday people come down they meditate. They do yoga and its cool in a cycle so we still Megan Harry just doing a few moments ago sharing their experiences Megan said. That actually was up of 4:20 this morning because a jet lag is still pretty strong. And she likes of the yellow gutsy. Decompress for the day. And mental health is a huge Paul of walked howry in particular has been about and now meg and joining him in sight today we really school how important that is for them. We saw these two in their element Beth just tell its people as they go off today. Diane. I'm in there from Australia in Sydney we appreciated James thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.