Transcript for Prince Harry travels to Invictus Games days after son's birth

Right guys are gonna move on to a little bit of happy news four days after prince hairy and Megan Markel. Had their very first child we now know its baby art she. The proud father is back on the road in the Netherlands for the launch of the addict is games so wanna go to will Reeve who's there with more will. Hey Kimberly we followed Prince Harry from Windsor where he was doing daddy duty to The Hague in the Netherlands where he is now on royal duty it's all about that work life balance right well. We're in the Netherlands today because one year from today that's 120 convict this games will kick off of those are Harry's creation he made the convict these games possible. As a way to give back using his privilege and his platform to servicemen and women injured in the line of duty it's an Olympic style competition. And it's a really really powerful event and today he was here to see how preparations are going to meet some of the athletes to meet his hosts. The Dutch princess Margarita even handing him. A little baby ones the on stage after hairy gay remarks to officially launched. They count down to the games he was here shaking hands and posing for photographs and they're a bunch a Dutch teenagers around yelling very excited for Harry's presence the whole world. Has really been paying attention to Harry and the royal family this week of course with little Archie being born we've now seen those pictures. We know that mother and baby are healthy this is just the day trip. For hayride I didn't want to leave meg and and his kid behind too long so he popped over to launch. These games the convict this game's 20/20 in them. He's headed right back to Windsor where he's gonna hang out in. Probably not get any sleep stale. And he seemed a little little subdued but very happy to be here because this is something he's really passionate about of course Harry did served two tours in Afghanistan. With The British Army and this convict this game's extravaganza. Is really his way to give back and to bring awareness to people who really need all the support. That we can Muster. Kimberly. He went down at a lab due in dentists ethics.

