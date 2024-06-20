Protesters march to Netanyahu's house for 2nd time this week

Pressure is mounting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from within his own country to reach a cease-fire deal and bring home the remaining hostages taken by Hamas.

June 20, 2024

