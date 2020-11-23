Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress building More Thousands marched through the country's capital city to speak out against President Alejandro Giammattei over approving a budget that cut educational and health spending. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress building -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

