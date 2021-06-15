-
Now Playing: Westminster winner, Grenfell Tower memorial: World in Photos, June 14
-
Now Playing: Elephants rest, solar eclipse, students go to prom: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Deer and agouti rescued from animal trafficking become best friends
-
Now Playing: Guinea pig and dog relax together wearing matching shades
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden on the way to Geneva for showdown with Putin
-
Now Playing: Rare seahorse spotted off UK coast
-
Now Playing: Tiny bear cubs rescued amid conflict
-
Now Playing: President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: What Biden wants out of Putin summit
-
Now Playing: Biden preps for Putin summit after 'productive' day at NATO
-
Now Playing: Some scientists see COVID-19 lab leak theory as a little more possible: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Science, intelligence communities look into the origins of COVID-19: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Israeli prime minister ousted
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin
-
Now Playing: Italian royals in exile spar over line of succession for abolished monarchy
-
Now Playing: Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out