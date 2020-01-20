Protests in Lebanon reach new intensity

Lebanon has been without a working government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down in October in response to demonstrator demands, yet, little has been done to kick-start new leadership.
Protests in Lebanon reach new intensity
