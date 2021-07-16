Transcript for Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Having him be his challenges took over this kind of story and Leon you can examine his and then there emotional challenges. Pickets out into this two. Crucial case. This story. They didn't fight me you know you and in you know we ate that night he you don't. Go too closely. And so that the dignity of the victim or his family is maintain my pew Nielsen to show the story. Which is to show this futile. That investigation by this pandemic which is happening and out of the country can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.