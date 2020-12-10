Purple-pink diamond up for auction

More
An extremely rare, vivid purple-pink diamond mined in Russia could sell for $38 million when it goes up for the auction.
0:26 | 10/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Purple-pink diamond up for auction
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"An extremely rare, vivid purple-pink diamond mined in Russia could sell for $38 million when it goes up for the auction.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73570660","title":"Purple-pink diamond up for auction","url":"/International/video/purple-pink-diamond-auction-73570660"}