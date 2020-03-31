Pyramids lit up thanking medical staff, urging people to stay home

More
Messages in both English and Arabic were projected on the pyramids in Giza.
0:39 | 03/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pyramids lit up thanking medical staff, urging people to stay home
He. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Messages in both English and Arabic were projected on the pyramids in Giza. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69897398","title":"Pyramids lit up thanking medical staff, urging people to stay home","url":"/International/video/pyramids-lit-thanking-medical-staff-urging-people-stay-69897398"}