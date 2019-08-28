Transcript for Queen approves UK government's request to suspend Parliament for Brexit

Outrage this evening over prime minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament earlier today the queen formally approve the plan saying parliament. Can be suspended no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12. This means members of parliament will have a smaller window of time to pass laws to stop wrecks that if they want to. Prime minister Johnson is said Britain will leave the European Union are October 31 with or without a deal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.