Queen Elizabeth to be laid to rest in Windsor, her home away from Buckingham Palace

ABC News foreign correspondent Lama Hasan joined to discusses the events of the day and the importance of the final service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live