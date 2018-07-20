Rare footage shows last surviving member of Amazonian tribe

More
The man has been living alone in the Amazon for 22 years, according to the Brazilian government.
1:27 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare footage shows last surviving member of Amazonian tribe
Here. It. Us and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56720149,"title":"Rare footage shows last surviving member of Amazonian tribe","duration":"1:27","description":"The man has been living alone in the Amazon for 22 years, according to the Brazilian government.","url":"/International/video/rare-footage-shows-surviving-member-amazonian-tribe-56720149","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.