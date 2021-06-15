Now Playing: Endangered seahorses released into the sea

Now Playing: Mystery disease in sharks baffles scientists

Now Playing: Tiny bear cubs rescued amid conflict

Now Playing: President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin

Now Playing: What Biden wants out of Putin summit

Now Playing: Biden preps for Putin summit after 'productive' day at NATO

Now Playing: Some scientists see COVID-19 lab leak theory as a little more possible: Part 2

Now Playing: Science, intelligence communities look into the origins of COVID-19: Part 1

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 14, 2021

Now Playing: Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Israeli prime minister ousted

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 14, 2021

Now Playing: Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin

Now Playing: Italian royals in exile spar over line of succession for abolished monarchy

Now Playing: Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out

Now Playing: Benjamin Netanyahu ousted as Israeli Prime Minister

Now Playing: NATO summit underway amid cyberattacks

Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden pushes NATO allies for tougher stance on China