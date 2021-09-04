Transcript for Reactions around world following death of Prince Philip

And one of the back to London now in foreign correspondent James long man with some reaction to prince Philip's passing. James good morning we heard Boris Johnson the prime minister talk about prince Philip's accomplishments is that what more can you tell us. About the legacy that he leaves behind and how the country's reacting. Well down as you can imagine there's an enormous outpouring from around the world mean for that was essentially the world's most famous husband who was the longest serving console to a moment can British history the many hundreds of years of British history. We've all lost all of the tributes coming in from all over the place the first and foremost from Boris also has hit a prime minister. And this is what he had to say this morning. Princeton at and the affection. Generations. Here in the United Kingdom. Across the commonwealth. And around the world. He was the longest serving consort. In history. One of the loss abiding people in this country. Who have served in the Second World War. I take Mattapan. Where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery. And in the invasion of Sicily. What he's saying to ship but he's quick thinking. And from a conflict. He took an ethic of service. The T applying to throw out the unprecedented changes of the post war era. We remember the duke fold this into Bob old priest did cost support. For her majesty the queen. No justice are consoled. By her sought aid. And we have got a number Rolla. Tributes coming in a nationals few minutes. President George W. Bush actually who was visited at a White House in 2007. By a queen and Prince Philip. He and his wife Laura say they are saddens till then of the pulsing of Princeton of the duke of Edinburgh. Says throughout his long and remarkable life he devoted himself to worthy causes unto others he represented the United Kingdom with dignity and pool boundless strength and support to the sovereign. He goes on to say Laura and I'll fortunate. To have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company and we know how much he'll be missed. I'm in this is coming in from a lot of blood lead is now the Australian prime minister Malcolm tumble of course Australia Polycom wealth the queen is that the head of states that. Malcolm tumble saying that the prince in body degeneration that we will never see again saying Princeton it was no stranger to Australia having visited. Our country owe more than twenty occasions. He goes on to say that Australian send our love and deepest console insist to how much is he on the role foundry. The commonwealth Tommy joins together in solar and Thanksgiving for the loss and life. Of Prince Philip god bless from O'Hare in Australia we've had similar. Remarks from Norway's king who is a second cousin to the queen. I'm also a second cousin once removed too prince Phillips an awful so with queen Elizabeth the rest of a from the India's prime minister. We've had the Irish need to come out and speak. Civil delay of the presidents the European Union that they're gonna be these tributes are going to be coming in old day because he is. One of the most famous people really to have a believed in Britain. Content just in this kind of a fig in public life. Sending all my life for seven decades it's very difficult to imagine now Britain without him for many of us here in the United Kingdom. And so I think distributes it is gonna keep coming back. Yen and our gonna hear tributes coming all day from all over the world James but what does this mean. To the people of the commonwealth. Well I think first of foremost. The united that we mean to let the cold wasn't talking about something like 2.4. Billion people they live in some of the richest but also some of the poorest countries all on us. Cons fitted walls. He was full of wonder lust he was a pioneer he loved to travel it was a linguist who spoke. French and German fluently he traveled with the queen on basically every single one of a foreign trips when she went to the comb wealth some a 143. Countries. And the thing about the call my office every dive thus it's very young. And these. These of these a pulse the world where issues that Phillip was passionate about. Awe at the forefront things like conservation he was head of the world what wildlife foundation. Aaron things like motivating young people duke of Edinburgh award is won all of his biggest legacies both here in the United Kingdom. And around the world something like a 144 countries now Ron to duke of Edinburgh award is something where people. Young people young adults between the age of about twelve to fifteen OI did it been since mas a school. Go around them what it is to fend feel self to volunteer to come to help other people. Two to kind of improve. You'll kind of a bit of teasing or pulse of life it's an adventure. It's it's about mountaineering about getting out on the wild. It's about being in touch with nature this is greedy one of his major legacies helping young people. From all kinds of backgrounds and it's across the commonwealth and I think he'll be missed as the lead at a pioneer of bound to still to be very radical. When he launched it now of course is one of his enduring legacies they were comments that he made over the years on various different trips that perhaps. Well kind of who thought tool may be some sort of in bad taste in their goal of and press at the time but ultimately it's the reflected glory of the queen that hits than it people will miss him because they don't. I have chain's long man in London for us thanks for that James.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.