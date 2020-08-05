Red Arrows pay tribute on 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

More
The Royal Air Force's Red Arrows flew over London on the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of WWII in Europe.
1:34 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Red Arrows pay tribute on 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"The Royal Air Force's Red Arrows flew over London on the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of WWII in Europe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70589639","title":"Red Arrows pay tribute on 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day ","url":"/International/video/red-arrows-pay-tribute-75th-anniversary-victory-europe-70589639"}