Now Playing: Pair of panda cubs make public debut at Zoo Berlin

Now Playing: Red panda cubs receive checkup at Perth Zoo

Now Playing: Australian Open upset for US star

Now Playing: Cross-border tunnel discovered from Mexico to San Diego

Now Playing: Author faces backlash over “racist” book

Now Playing: Global health warning over mystery virus

Now Playing: What Prince Harry’s exit from royal duties means for Queen Elizabeth: Part 6

Now Playing: How Prince Harry and Meghan are adjusting to new life in Canada: Part 5

Now Playing: What may have led to Prince Harry’s decision to split from the royal family: Part 4

Now Playing: Inside Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family: Part 3

Now Playing: Duchess Meghan’s challenges living as British royalty: Part 2

Now Playing: The world reacts to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s split from royal duties: Part 1

Now Playing: Trump lawyer appears caught off-quard with question

Now Playing: These British children were served breakfast by Kate Middleton

Now Playing: Pentagon identifies airmen killed in Afghanistan crash

Now Playing: Longest illegal underground tunnel found

Now Playing: More than 200 Americans return to US from Wuhan

Now Playing: Plane disinfected after visiting China

Now Playing: Hungry kangaroos line up for feeding