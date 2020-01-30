Red panda cubs receive checkup at Perth Zoo

More
The cubs will spend their first few months in a nest box with their mother nearby.
0:57 | 01/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Red panda cubs receive checkup at Perth Zoo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"The cubs will spend their first few months in a nest box with their mother nearby.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68641280","title":"Red panda cubs receive checkup at Perth Zoo","url":"/International/video/red-panda-cubs-receive-checkup-perth-zoo-68641280"}