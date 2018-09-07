Transcript for Rescue efforts resume in to save trapped boys in Thailand

Good Monday morning I'm not give early in different analysts say that I'm Dennis Gibson we're gonna start with the clock that's ticking in Thailand as rescuers scrambled to bring the rest of that trap soccer team to safety. Thai officials say the same divers who rescued the first four boys on Sunday. Are heading back into the treacherous cave today. Because they're actually already familiar with the life threatening conditions inside. And take a look at a live picture that's what's happening just outside the cave right now inside that gave oxygen levels are dropping and it could take several more days to get everyone out. It's a race against time to get the remaining Thai soccer players and their coach out of that cave. And out of harm's way the team trapped for more than two weeks my heels underground on Sunday fourth the boys were brought to safety. He's newly released images showing first responders risking one of them away. Each day luncheon meeting on to of one of those rescued boys saying. I'm glad that a lot of people came to help a lot of government agencies are helping us I'm so happy. The daring bid to rescue the others was suspended late Sunday to replenish oxygen and assess the conditions. More than a dozen divers including Thai Navy SEALs making their weight through the rocky maze using the buddy system to guide the boys out. Each boy surrounded by two divers lying tethering each of them together reducing the risk of getting lost in the dark and murky water. It's very restricted environment makes it challenging for even those most experienced divers. Much less the kids. The most challenging part of the journey to safety the first leg the rest of it will be on foot walking through muddy area it's possibly floating in others. And now Elon Musk is sending more help a must treated a video of a kid sized submarine was being developed by his company SpaceX. It could be used to help some of the boys escaped the flooded cave must have already sent a team of engineers to the site.

