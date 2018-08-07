Rescue in Thailand: 4 boys safely pulled from cave

More
Four boys have been rescued from a Thailand cave, as authorities announce the second phase of the mission.
28:24 | 07/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue in Thailand: 4 boys safely pulled from cave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56441535,"title":"Rescue in Thailand: 4 boys safely pulled from cave","duration":"28:24","description":"Four boys have been rescued from a Thailand cave, as authorities announce the second phase of the mission. ","url":"/International/video/rescue-thailand-boys-safely-pulled-cave-56441535","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.