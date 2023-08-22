Rescue underway for children dangling from cable car in Pakistan

Rescuers in Pakistan are racing to free six children and two men trapped in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air after its chairlift cables broke.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live