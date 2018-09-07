Transcript for More rescued boys brought to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital

That bit about the six boys six ambulance. Six out. Seven to guide that is seven. While this is moving along cricket and I think. Anyone fooled. So now we have seven boys out. Five boys remain plus this of the cards. When they should be running pulse us. To stop head. That's point number seven. This police Haskell. Boy number seven it is pretty fiscal. Given now to a heady cult back down to the hospital. They know something's up they've just. Jumping in front camera ready quickly slightly to sit there and anticipation. And now we can see a thing I think. There it is. Number eight quoting really slide is we've. Seeing the last seven days. Tonight we think is it for tonight. Four yesterday for today. Advertise on why this. This risky mission will be finished tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.