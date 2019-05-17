Transcript for Restaurant worker forgiven for $5,700 wine mistake

Right now the story of some rather expensive red red line he had a bleeding out of date cats and Manchester England and ordered the bottle. On the right thing it wants her. A bottle on the lack of bodily order cost about 330 dollars but Andre ware French wine they were served cost nearly six. Thousand dollar yeah. News and restaurant manager blames human error. I and abandoning that is quite another tape or right bow that in. Then Uruguayan. Already get a pay 300 dollars from Idaho lions figure of a bottle of red.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.