Rio De Janeiro celebrates new year with fireworks display

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, one of the most populated cities in South America, rings in the new year.

December 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live