Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue in COVID victims tribute

More
Rio's Christ the Redeemer lights up to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims.
1:36 | 07/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue in COVID victims tribute
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Rio's Christ the Redeemer lights up to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71579358","title":"Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue in COVID victims tribute","url":"/International/video/rios-christ-redeemer-statue-covid-victims-tribute-71579358"}