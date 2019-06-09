Transcript for Robert Mugabe, ousted Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95

Some breaking news overnight the president of Zimbabwe has confirmed the nation's former leader Robert McCraw they. Has died at age ninety five's we're gonna go across the pond to Jerry MacFarlane in the ABC news London bureau for more. Juliet good morning happy Friday and tell us about the legacy that nobody leaves behind. Page in a it's a conflict cases one Robert Mugabe a key. Has divided opinion. For decades he was seen as deliberate all defendant named Andre. Of Zimbabwe he became president. Three decades ago. Too much judge in Asian and excitement before. Zimbabwe and he freed the country from white minority rule and he had many headaches for the country and have to rule his people but. He it was then known as a deeply corrupt leads. He became known for using fit suppression techniques responsible for. Look for unknown mast number old. Human rights violations. Corruption allegations. And of course hyperinflation of Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of Africa then suddenly relying on foreign aid to feed becoming one of the poorest countries. On the coincidence now. He was removed from power by Milledge who came back in. Late 2017 he resigned. Shortly oft now he it was confirmed dead this morning having being a receiving treatment in Singapore. I'm leaving behind very complicated mixed legacy.

